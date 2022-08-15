trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.37.

TRVG stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $624.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.56. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in trivago by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

