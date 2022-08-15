Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 1,600 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trupanion

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

