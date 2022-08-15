TrustVerse (TRV) Market Cap Hits $7.39 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $1.14 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.