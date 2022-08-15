TTP Investments Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,834 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,846,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

