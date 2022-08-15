Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $19.68. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 265,596 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.
The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
