Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $19.68. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 265,596 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $13,577,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

