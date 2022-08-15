U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,994 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

