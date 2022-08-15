U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.20. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 5,442 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.