Ubex Price Hits $0.0001 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Ubex has a market cap of $184,263.12 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009681 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00231306 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

