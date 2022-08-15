UBS Group Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €14.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ING Groep

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

