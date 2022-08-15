Unicly Mystic Axies Collection One Day Volume Reaches $131.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $1.19 million and $131.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

