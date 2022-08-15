Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Hits $57.16 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $89.33 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.66 or 0.00052559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00115371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00254176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

