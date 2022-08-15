UniLayer Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $234,555.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,083.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065821 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

