United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

UAL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 199,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

