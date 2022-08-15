Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.52 million for the quarter.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

