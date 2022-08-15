Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.78. 48,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,453. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

