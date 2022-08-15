Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 139,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

