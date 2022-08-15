Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.0 %
Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.
