Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 131,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,926,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -432.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

