Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008. Value Line has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $706.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
