Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008. Value Line has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $706.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

