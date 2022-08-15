Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $215,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $351,823,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tenaris by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 200,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.57. 78,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,672. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

