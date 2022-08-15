Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of Tyler Technologies worth $176,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.62. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.