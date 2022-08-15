Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180,581 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $183,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.65. 24,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,532. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.