Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,555 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.34% of Emerson Electric worth $199,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

