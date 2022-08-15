Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.63% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $246,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. 25,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

