VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. 22,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.
