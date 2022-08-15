Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VDC stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.47. 1,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

