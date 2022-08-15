Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

