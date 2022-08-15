Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.