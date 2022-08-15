Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.76. 14,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

