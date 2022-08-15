Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $205.41. 7,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

