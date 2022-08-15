Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $142.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.