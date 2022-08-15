Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 6.3%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vericel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

