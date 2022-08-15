Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 6.3%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Vericel Stock Up 8.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
