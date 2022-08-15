Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 2,071 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.67. 578,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,510,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

