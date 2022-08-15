Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. 276,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

