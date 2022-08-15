Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

