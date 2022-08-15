Viacoin (VIA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,289.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 63.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 63% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $5,289.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00252020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

