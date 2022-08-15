W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

