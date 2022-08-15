Wagerr Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,496.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,254,664 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

