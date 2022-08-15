Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday.

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR:BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

