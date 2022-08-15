Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.60. 271,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

