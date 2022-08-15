Wealth Alliance Acquires 760 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $249.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

