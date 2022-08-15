Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 611,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $6.92.
A number of research firms have commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.
In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Weber by 23.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
