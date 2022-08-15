Wedbush Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.96.

WEN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

