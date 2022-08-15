Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $12,248,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 130,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.99. 4,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,001. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

