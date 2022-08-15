Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 180,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,421,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. 106,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,142,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

