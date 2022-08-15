Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

