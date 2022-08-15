Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,314. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

