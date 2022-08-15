Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of WDOFF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 167,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,507. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

