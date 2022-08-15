Westshore Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Westshore Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,945. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

