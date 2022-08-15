Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 159,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 130,307.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. 131,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,118,467. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

