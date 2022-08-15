Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 429 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westshore Wealth LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,662. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

