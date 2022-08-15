Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 429 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westshore Wealth LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,662. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
